Haydock Park winners to watch at this year's Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner and it is only a matter of days before superstars including Altior, Defi Du Seuil, Tiger Roll, Benie Des Dieux, Honeysuckle and Paisley Park are all set to grace Gloucestershire for 'The Greatest Show On Turf'.



Haydock Park has played host to a number of Cheltenham Festival contenders so far this term, whilst local trainer Donald McCain also has a number of interesting runners.

Cheshire handler McCain is no stranger to success at the Cheltenham Festival having enjoyed victories at the meeting courtesy of Cloudy Lane, Peddlers Cross, Cinders And Ashes as well as Son Of Flicka.

He has a small but select team destined for Prestbury Park this year, which is headed by progressive juvenile Navajo Pass.

The four-year-old has taken well to hurdling, winning two of his three starts, which included a convincing success in Grade Two company at Doncaster in December. A 68,000gns purchase, he could line-up in either the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Wednesday, March 11) for which he is a 25/1 shot or the Grade One JCB Triumph Hurdle on Friday, March 13 where he is a general 33/1 chance.

Navajo Pass is set to be joined at the meeting by Goobinator who holds an entry in the aforementioned Boodles Hurdle. He finished second at Doncaster last time out, but that was on testing ground and he had previously looked progressive when scoring by 10 lengths at Carlisle in February.

The Con Man is unexposed and on track for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Friday, March 13) having run with credit when fifth at Ascot in a competitive handicap in February and could be overpriced at the 20/1 mark.

McCain’s five-pronged assault also includes Chti Balko, who needs to find more to play a part in either the County Hurdle (Friday, March 13) or the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle on the same day, while Dear Sire needs to find plenty of improvement to play a part in the County Hurdle.

Haydock Park has hosted some intriguing Festival clues this season, notably with Stayers’ Hurdle possible Emitom landing the Rendlesham Hurdle at the track in February.

The six-year-old recorded an impressive eight-length success on that occasion and could give hot favourite Paisley Park plenty to think about in the three-mile hurdling championship.

Lostintranslation caused an upset early in the season by beating dual Betfair Chase winner Bristol De Mai and propelled himself into serious contention to win the blue ribbon prize of the week: the Gold Cup.

To beat Bristol De Mai at Haydock is a vote of confidence for his stamina, but Colin Tizzard's stable-star comes into the feature race on the back of a poor showing when pulling up in the King George on Boxing Day.

Similarly, Champion Hurdle contender Ballyandy was a gutsy winner of The New One Unibet Hurdle at Haydock in January, seeing off fellow Cheltenham hopefuls Pentland Hills, Cornerstone Lad and Darasso. The Nicky Henderson-trained Pentland Hills has subsequently undergone wind surgery and could be the horse to take out of that event.

Vintage Clouds stormed away with the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in February and is of interest for Sue Smith in the Ultima Handicap Chase, whilst National Hunt Chase contender Lord du Mesnil was a winner at Haydock Park earlier this season and his stamina-laden credentials make him of interest in that event.

Donald McCain Cheltenham Festival entries:

Navajo Pass: Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (25/1, March 11) & Triumph Hurdle (33/1, March 13)



Goobinator: Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (33/1, March 11)



The Con Man: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (20/1, Friday, March 13)



Chti Balko: County Hurdle (50/1, Friday, March 13) or the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle (33/1, March 13)



Dear Sire: County Hurdle (50/1, Friday, March 13).



