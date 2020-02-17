Haydock Park review – Emitom stamps Stayers’ Hurdle claims with Rendlesham win

The Cheltenham Festival is now just three weeks away and clues for 'The Greatest Show on Turf' were evident at Haydock Park on Saturday with a number of notable successes at the Merseyside venue.



The Racing Post have analysed all of the big-race victories and discussed the prospects of further riches at Prestbury Park in March.

Warren Greatrex is no stranger to success and he captured the G2 Rendlesham Hurdle with the progressive Emitom who bounced back to form in stylish fashion.

Well-beaten on his return to injury in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham in January, the six-year-old son of Gold Well relished the testing ground conditions over three miles to record a convincing eight-length victory.

This was a smart performance from a progressive hurdler who if getting his ground conditions at Cheltenham in March could be a lively contender for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Still unexposed, he retains plenty of potential and Emitom’s trainer believes the horse has “the world at his feet” following that dominant victory.

Greatrex said: "He's only six and has got the world at his feet. I'll speak to the owner, but he's in the Stayers' picture now. To beat Paisley Park is a tall order, but he's an up-and-coming horse."

Emitom is now a 12/1 shot with Betfair from 50/1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle, whilst Paddy Power trimmed him into 10/1 for the three-mile hurdling championship at Cheltenham in March.

Ramses De Teillee has proved a revelation reverted to hurdles this season and made it three wins from four starts this term with a smooth success in the G2 Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle.

Ridden by David Noonan, the 5/6 favourite produced a tenacious performance, rallying gamely under pressure to record a four-length success for trainer David Pipe.

The eight-year-old is clearly relishing testing conditions and now looks a lively player for the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Pipe said: “He is a pleasure to have in the yard. He is enthusiastic and loves going about his work and his racing.

"He loves soft ground but he goes on better ground as well. You have to say he is getting better with age but he is only eight.

"I think you probably have to look at the Albert Bartlett as he stays, he jumps and can handle a big race, so there are no negatives. I think we probably have to go there.”

Paul Nicholls endured a dramatic day at Ascot, highlighting by the final flight fall of hot favourite Cyrname in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

However, he enjoyed a nice winner in the Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at Haydock courtesy of the progressive Sir Psycho.

The four-year-old son of Zoffany made it two wins in as many starts with a scintillating eight and a half-length victory in the two-mile event under Bryony Frost.

Despite testing conditions, the four-year-old ran on gamely and displayed a tremendous attitude to land the event. Ditcheat maestro Nicholls,

Britain’s champion jumps trainer reported that both the Triumph Hurdle or the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle could be possible races for the gelding at the Cheltenham Festival.

Nicholls said: “He was awesome. I think he has improved enough now to run in the Triumph Hurdle, if the ground is soft. We will see what the handicapper does as he is in both races (Triumph and Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle). He is improving rapidly and is an interesting horse going forwards – I think there is a lot to come.”

The major shock of the day came in the G3 Unibet Grand National Trial in which 33/1 outsider Smooth Stepper caused a shock in landing the £100,000 contest.

The 11-year-old son of Alflora stayed on strongly in attritional conditions to land the Graded event over an extended three miles and four furlongs over the gallant Lord Du Mesnil. Ridden by Harry Bannister,

Smooth Stepper was recording a first victory for his new trainer having joined the yard in April 2018. Hales remarked: "We've now had 20 winners this season, but you just need a big win. We haven't done anything different, the horses have just been healthy."

Winners at Haydock Park on Saturday

1.30pm 3 Uniboosts Per Day At Unibet Chase – Caribean Boy 7/1

2.05pm G2 Unibet Rendlesham Hurdle – Emitom 7/4f

2.40pm Unibet Victor Ludorum Hurdle – Sir Psycho Evs

3.15pm G3 Unibet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase – Smooth Stepper 33/1

3.50pm Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle – Welsh Saint 9/4f

4.25pm G2 Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle – Ramses De Teillee 5/6f

5.00pm Unibet Walrus Open Hunters’ Chase – Alcala 4/1

For the latest results and racecards check the Racing Post