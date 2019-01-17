Grand National hero heads 12 contenders for Peter Marsh glory at Haydock Park

One For Arthur, the 2017 Grand National winner, is among 12 horses declared for the Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock on Saturday.



Lucinda Russell's stable star missed the Aintree showpiece through injury last season, but the world's greatest steeplechase is the objective again.



However, the 10-year-old is on a retrieval mission as he only got as far as the third fence on his comeback run over the Mildmay fences at the Liverpool track last month.



His rivals include Daklondike, who took the Tommy Whittle Chase on this course four weeks ago. The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Ballyarthur, who was only beaten a length by David Pipe's charge that day, renews rivalry.



The weights are headed by French import Valtor, who put an impressive performance to win the Silver Cup at Ascot on his first run for Nicky Henderson.



Colin Tizzard has left in Robinsfirth, who has been absent since winning a staying handicap chase at Cheltenham in December 2017, while Sue Smith's Wakanda is a regular in these races.



Completing the dozen are Otago Trail, Captain Redbeard, Chase The Spud, Red Infantry, Three Musketeers and Ballydine.