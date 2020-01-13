Former world champion serves up badminton skills for PE teachers in St Helens

The Sutton Academy in St Helens recently hosted a specialist training session for PE teachers from across the North West with former badminton world champion and Olympic silver medallist, Gail Emms MBE.



Learning new skills and improving their badminton techniques, 25 teachers came together as part of a Sport England programme to inspire students and help foster a more positive attitude towards Physical Education (PE) across the North West.

PE teacher hone their badminton skills

The activity was organised by Altrincham’s The Alliance for Learning Teaching School which has been commissioned by Sport England to encourage PE as part of a £13.5m teacher training programme.

As part of this initiative, Gail Emms, who is an Independent Coach Education elite coach, is working with PE staff to ensure they receive up-to-date coaching practices and techniques now being coached within modern badminton.

The Alliance for Learning has been working with over 50 schools across the region to offer specialist training and events that will help educational providers improve physical health among young people, focusing on some of the least active demographics.

Recent research from Sport England has found that children and young people aged 13-16 years are the least likely to be active. The survey also shows that active children are happier, more resilient and more trusting of others. It also demonstrates a positive association between being active and higher levels of mental wellbeing, individual development and community development.

Director of Teaching School and Partnerships, Lisa Fathers, at Alliance for Learning, part of Bright Futures Educational Trust, says: “We are thrilled to be a Sports Hub, leading this programme in the region as we want to help children and young people improve their understanding of mental and physical health so they can lead more active and healthier lives. Sessions like these are important to ensure our teachers have access to the best training to help achieve this goal.”

Robert Hodgson, Faculty Leader, PE and Sport at The Sutton Academy, said: “It was an extremely motivating session and Gail’s passion for the sport really got us thinking about how we can introduce new ways to get students working together and pass that enthusiasm on.”

Sport England is investing £13.5million into its Secondary Teacher Training programme, with funding available for every eligible secondary school. Any secondary schools that want to benefit from this major National Lottery investment can visit the Sport England website for more information and details on how to sign up.