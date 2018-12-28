Festive cheer for St Helens Striders runners

A hardy bunch of St Helens Striders competed in some festive races.



Flying the flag in foreign climes was Carol Foster who completed a sunny 5k in a cracking time of 24.50 at the Balsicas race in Spain.

Several Striders also braved the icy chill of Blackpool to race in the Red Nose Reindeer 5 mile trail run.



In a series of Christmas calamities, Karl Bowes lost his shorts and had to run in ladies leggings then got lost during the course of the event!



There was nothing calamitous about his time however, finishing ninth in a time of 34.50. Speeding behind him was David Navis in 38.06 followed by Nicola Howarth and Sarah Bowles in 50 minutes.