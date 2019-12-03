Everything you need to know for midweek meeting at Haydock Park

Experts at the Racing Post have previewed all of the action ahead of Wednesday afternoon's meeting at Haydock with the jumps season well and truly under way.



A highly competitive card is on offer - featuring six races - the highlight of which is the 1:55pm, a Class Two Conservatory Insulations Novices' Chase, worth almost £13,000 in prize money, as well as the "Introductory" Hurdle with a similarly valuable purse.

Local trainer Donald McCain - who has a 15% strike rate at the course this season - runs two horses with Henry's Joy in the 3pm his best chance of victory at 5/1.

Top trainer and jockey duo Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville are also worth keeping an eye on - the pair are represented in the afternoon's biggest races with Champagne Mystery well fancied for the Conservatory Insulations Novices' Chase

Gates open at 10:50am with racing getting under way two hours later (12:50pm) with the last race going off at 3:30pm.

Racing post experts preview the races

Some promising hurdlers are set to clash with Sunny Express (2:25) the pick. Warren Greatrix's charge was third in his sole bumper and again picked up minor honours when switched to jumping at Carlisle last month, where he got tired on the run-in but still finished 20 lengths clear of the rest in second. He should be much fitter on his second outing of the winter.

The Irish-trained Diggin Deep (3:00) is an interesting contender in the 3m1 1/2f handicap chase. The nine-year-old didn't show a huge amount in three starts over fences for previous connections but he had a successful campaign over hurdles after moving from Stephen Hanlon yard last year, adding a third success at Ayr in May. He stays well and is effective fresh so he would be one to seriously consider if making the journey from his County Kildare base.

Race by race guide

GOING: SOFT, Good to soft in places on Hurdle course

12:50: Racing TV Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Northern Lights Stayers Hurdle Series Qualifier)

Class 4 (4yo+ 0-110) 2m7f

9 runners

Racing Post Top Tip: Ashfield Paddy

1:20: Watch Racing TV Maiden Hurdle

Class 4 (4yo+) 2m7f

7 runners

Racing Post Top Tip: Keep Wondering

1:55: Conservatory Insulations Novices' Chase

Class 2 (4yo+) 2m51/2f

4 runners

Racing Post Top Tip: Champagne Mystery

2:25: Join Racing TV Now "Introductory" Hurdle

Class 2 (4yo+) 1m71/2f

7 runners

Racing Post Top Tip: Sunny Express

3:00: University Of Liverpool Thoroughbred Horse Racing Industries MBA Handicap Chase

Class 4 (4yo+ 0-120) 3m11/2f

7 runners

Racing Post Top Tip: Diggin Deep

3:30: Every Race Live on Racing TV Handicap Hurdle

Class 3 (3yo+ 0-135) 2m3f

8 runners

Racing Post Top Tip: Informateur

Most profitable trainer

Alan King: +25.50

Most profitable jockey

A P Heskin: +10.75

(profit based on £1 stake on every runner at Haydock this season)

Travellers’ Check

Little Boy Boru: 250 miles travelled

Significant: 231 miles travelled

Speak Of The Devil: 231 miles travelled

Calle Malva: 231 miles travelled

Ebony Jewel: 227 miles travelled

Travellers’ Check: how far the horses have travelled from their stable to race at Haydock today. Horses who have travelled a long way to compete are often believed to be in better form or to be well suited to course and conditions.

