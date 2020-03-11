Epatante wins Champion Hurdle on day one of Cheltenham Festival

Epatante delivered for Nicky Henderson and Barry Geraghty in Tuesday’s feature race at Cheltenham to justify her short odds and claim the Champion Hurdle.



The long-time ante-post favourite went off at 2/1 and showed her class with a fine sprint to the line to finish three-lengths clear of 16/1 Sharjah.

Geraghty, who was feeling the pressure of riding a short-priced favourite in the feature race, said Epatante was a “dream” to ride. “I was worried about it all week,” he told the Racing Post. “But every step of the way she was a dream.

"She missed one or two because she was wanting to get on with it and trying to take them on so I was always trying to keep a lid on her and let her pop. It's brilliant."

Henderson, who reported Epatante had a cough a week before the Festival, extended his record as the winning trainer in this event with his eighth win. “She didn't show up at all last year but she looked good the whole way around today,” he said.

“The good hurdlers jump with pinpoint accuracy and waste no time in the air. All my Champion Hurdle winners have been the same."

Henderson began the day with victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle as 6/1 shot Shishkin held off a challenge from Abacadabras in a thrilling contest.

“He is so talented this horse,” said Nico De Boinville of his winning mount. “He has tremendous gears and gets you out of an awful lot of trouble. Wherever he goes next season it might be that we've found another really good one."

One of the bankers of the day Bennie Des Dieux (4/6 SP) was undone by the unbeaten Honeysuckle (9/4) in the Mares Hurdle as Rachael Blackmore bagged her first win as she bids to become the first female Top Jockey at the Festival.

"Honeysuckle really battled there and threw herself at the last,” said winning trainer Henry De Bromhead, who was full of praise for Blackmore. “Whatever about her, the lady on her back is just as special. She was amazing, she had to sit and suffer and then snuck up the rail. She took her opportunity and was gone. The pair of them are brilliant."

Elsewhere, The Conditional beat Kildisart by a neck to claim the Ultima and local trainer Kim Bailey’s Imperial Aura claimed the Novices’ Handicap Chase. Jamie Codd, the master of the Amateur Riders, rounded off the day with a brilliant run on Ravenhill (12/1) to win the Nation Hunt challenge Cup