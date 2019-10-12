Dave Chisnall through to World Grand Prix final in Dublin

Dave Chisnall faces the moment of truth in his bid to lift the BoyleSports World Darts Grand Prix title and pocketing a cheque worth £110,000.



But prize money will be the last thing on the St Helens-born and bred arrow smith's mind when he faces the near indestructible world no. 1 Michael van Gerwen in the Dublin showdown tonight (Saturday).

The deadly Dutchman has already won a staggering 11 championships this year alone but Chizzy himself has shown a resurgence in form of late and cannot be ruled out.

He showed ever-growing confidence by the manner in which he brushed aside Glen Durrant of Teeside 4-1 in last night's semi-final.

The world number 11 was flawless in his finishing as he grabbed the first set without reply, before Durrant took out 154 and 87 to level in the same manner in set two.

Chisnall, though, landed the maximum 170 checkout as he came from a leg down to win the third set in a decider and the fourth also went all the way.

Durrant led 2-1 before Chizzy took out a 140 finish before punishing the Lakeside champion's miss at tops for the set in the deciding leg to open up a 3-1 lead.

The 39-year-old then moved to the brink of victory at 2-0 in set five, with Durrant then finishing 112 to save the game before landing double 10 to level the set, only to see his rival take the deciding leg to seal victory.

"I enjoyed it and I'm over the moon to be in the final," said Chisnall.

"Glen's such a good player and he made it tough for me. He's a three-time Lakeside world champion and he never gave up.''

He added: "I scored well but my starting wasn't brilliant and I struggled to hit tops tonight.

"Double 18 saved me a few times too and the 170 was special, but the fourth set was the crucial one.

"It was nip and tuck and Glen could have won that fourth set, so the 25 I took out was massive. I'm very happy to be through but I want to play better in the final.

''I was poor in the 2013 final when winning only two legs against Phil Taylor, but that's gone now and I want to win the title this time."