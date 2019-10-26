Dave Chisnall marches on into quarter-final of European Championship

Dave Chisnall produced the performance of day two at the 2019 Unibet European Championship, averaging 109.75 to see off Jonny Clayton in a 10-4 win.



The victory sets up a mouthwatering quarter-final clash with Daryl Gurney who survived a late Simon Whitlock comeback to progress.



The star of the night was Dave Chisnall though, as he fired in 11 maximums to blow away his Welsh opponent.



Chisnall wast 3-2 down but put together a run of four straight legs, which included a 142 checkout to wrestle control away from Clayton



Despite averaging over 101 himself, the Welshman was no match for his opponent as the Grand Prix runner-up went on to seal a 10-4 victory.



“Once I got in my stride that treble 20 was like a magnet, they were all going in,” said Chisnall.



“Jonny started well and he brought the best game out of me, so this result is a bit tough on him.



“We all know my scoring game is there, it’s just doubles that have let me down over the years but I’ve been practising hard on my doubles and it’s been working for me.”



Chisnall will now face Daryl Gurney in Sunday’s quarter-final after the Northern Irishman had to survive a late comeback from former European Champion Simon Whitlock.