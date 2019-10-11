Dave Chisnall marches into semi-final of World Grand Prix in Dublin

Dave Chisnall goes into tonight's semi-final of the £450,000 Boyle Sports World Darts Grand Prix brimming with self-belief.



The 39-year-old St Helens born and bred arrow smith marched confidently into the penultimate round following a 3-1 quarter final victory in the Dublin event over UK champion Nathan Aspinall of Stockport.

Chisnall, who landed crucial doubles when it mattered, said: "I'm over the moon, I'm much happier with how I played tonight compared with my last game,"

The 2013 World Grand Prix finalist.added: "Nathan is a top player; I felt like I'd won the lottery to be 2-0 up against him - that's how good he is.

"But I dug in and I managed to get one over him and now I'm feeling good about my game heading into semi-final."

Chizzy looked to be running away with the game as he took the opening two sets, despite Aspinall missing two darts for the first.

The third set went to a deciding leg, and after Chisnall missed darts at double top and double 10 to close out victory, Aspinall stepped in to pin double 10 and keep his hopes of a dream Dublin debut alive.

Undeterred by his missed chances to seal the deal, the St Helens ace continued to score heavily in the fourth set, winning it 3-1 to reach the semi-finals for the second time in four years.

He now faces three-time Lakeside champion Glen Durrant tonight (Friday) for the right to meet either world no.1 Michael van Gerwen or Chris Doby in the ultimate showdown tomorrow night (Saturday).