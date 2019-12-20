Dave Chisnall makes progress in World Championships

Dave Chisnall wiped his brow in sheer relief as he KO'd Vincent Van de Voort in the second round of the William Hill World Darts Championship last night (Thusday) and no wonder.



The St Helens arrow smith, who could be an outsider for the title following the demise of Michael Smith, Ian White and former world champion Rob Cross, was far from his very best but still managed to claw his way to a 3-1 victory over the erratic Dutchman.

The match was perfectly illustrated in the first leg when Van de Voort led by more than 200 points at one stage and then proceeded to blow his chances by missing six doubles.

Chisnall, often renowned for his high scoring, turned to an aspect of his game which is not always at its peak - finishing off legs - but on this occasion missed only a couple compared to his rival's total of 19.

The man from St Helens has enjoyed a remarkably consistent year and buoyed by a run to the Grand Prix final in Dublin, the 39-year-old is keen to improve on a PDC World Championship record which has never seen him go beyond the last eight.

The signs looked good from the start for Chizzy as he took full advantage of every chance that came his way, pinning six of his seven darts at the finishing target to move into a 2-0 lead.

Van der Voort stopped the rot to claim the third set but it only delayed the inevitable as Chisnall claimed the opening leg of the fourth with a brilliant 124 finish before coasting to the finish line and a date with Jeffrey de Zwaan.