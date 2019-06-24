Dave Chisnall lands Danish Open title in Copenhagen

Dave Chisnall claimed his third PDC title of 2019 at the Danish Darts Open in Copenhagen on Sunday.



A winner of two Players' Championship events earlier in the year, the St Helens-born ace of the oche defeated Chris Dobey 8-3 in the final at the Brøndby Hallen to continue his impressive run of form in 2019.

The five-time televised finalist last tasted success on the European Tour in 2013, but his clinical display against Dobey saw him end that wait and rack up his 15th PDC crown.

Chisnall, whose victory resulted in him becoming only the fourth player to win 100 games on the European tour, admitted:'' It's been a while, I've kept getting close but not finishing the job so this means a lot to me."

He added: ''I felt good all day, both in practice and on the stage, and I have to say the crowd really spurred me on, they were fantastic for all players across the weekend.

"Chris didn't play his best in the final, luckily for me, but he's someone I respect and he deserves all the success he gets."

The final of the eighth European tour event of 2019 saw Geordie Dobey get off to a flying start with a 146 finish to hold throw followed by a 12-dart break.

However, his lead was short-lived as Chisnall hit back with a 12-dart break of his own, before winning the next three legs to take a 4-2 lead.

Dobey, who was seeking a first PDC title, hit a crucial double top with his last dart in hand for a 100 checkout to stop the rot and make it 4-3.

However, that was to be Dobey's last moment of success as Chisnall took the next four legs without reply, sealing the £25,000 top prize with a 115 finish.

For Dobey, it was his first taste of a big-stage PDC final, having previously come runner-up in three Players Championship events, and the Geordie was quick to take the positives from the weekend.

"I'm definitely pleased with how I played this weekend," said Dobey, who is now up to a career-high 30th on the PDC Order of Merit.

"I came here to do the job of securing my place in the World Matchplay for the first time and I've pretty much done that.

"It just didn't happen for me in the final but if I could pick a player to lose to it would be Dave, he's a great lad and he thoroughly deserves this win."

The £140,000 event reached its climax on the final day of action, with the last 16 taking place in the afternoon session, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the evening.