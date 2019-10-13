Dave Chisnall just falls short in World Grand Prix final

Dave Chisnall is still seeking his first major title since joining the PDC eight years ago.



The nearly man from St Helens went down 5-2 to world champion Michael van Gerwen in the final of the £450,000 BoyleSports Grand Prix in Dublin last night (Saturday)

The Dutchman followed up his previous victories in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 by retaining the title in the double-start tournament but the final scoreline flattered the defending champion.

Five of the seven sets in a high quality match went down to the last leg and with a little more luck and better finishing, Chizzy could have wrestled the crown from Mighty Mike.

Van Gerwen picked up £110,000 for the triumph as he condemned Chisnall to defeat in the final for a second time in six years, despite a plucky showing which included a dozen 180s.

However, after sharing the opening two sets, Van Gerwen showed his class in the deciding leg of the next two to pull clear before holding off Chisnall's brief rally to close out a glorious triumph.

"It means a lot to me and I'm really pleased with this victory," admitted Van Gerwen.

"I've had a phenomenal week and I played really well. It was a really good performance in the final because Dave put me under pressure. This was some of the best darts I've seen from Dave and he never gave in.

"He had a great tournament and he played really well and pushed me, but every time in the important moments I did the right thing - and I think going 3-1 up was a big moment.

"I feel good and I want to keep this form going now into the big tournaments we have coming up."

Chisnall,who picked up a runners-up cheque worth £50,000 for his efforts, said: ''I'm getting back to my best form and will move on from here.'':