Darts: Smith moves to the top of Unibet Premier League

Michael Smith is riding on the crest of a wave.

The 27-year-old St Helens ace moved clear at the top of the Unibet Premier Darts League with a comprehensive 7-3 victory over Aussie Simon Whitlock in Berlin last night (Thursday).

It was Smith’s fourth successive victory and enabled him to establish a two point cushion between himself and his nearest rivals, world no. 1 Michael van Gerwen and Whitlock, at the head of the table.

He didn’t start too brightly after being first on the oche, missing two darts and losing the opening leg.

But he quickly regained his composure by winning four consecutive legs to take control and never looked back.

“As soon as I go on stage the hairs under my arms just stood up because of the crowd who were amazing,” said Bully Boy.

Smith added: “I am still not playing really well but winning. To have four wins out of four at this stage of the competition is great and when I start playing well I will feel even better.”

Round five will be staged in Exeter next Thursday, March 1, when Smith takes on five-times world champion Raymond van Barneveld who is currently struggling in the bottom half of the table.