DARTS: Smith extends his 100 per cent record

Michael Smith’s hopes of extending his 100 per cent record in the Betfred Premier Darts League in Exeter last night (Thursday) were thwarted when round four of the competition was postponed ... by the snowy weather.

But the St Helens table-topper and his nine rivals in arguably the toughest competition on the circuit are among the 128 players who will quickly get back on the oche as they take part in the three-day Coral UK open which starts today (Friday).

Smith is quoted at 25/1 to lift the title and on his current form is a good outside bet.

Fellow son of St Helens, Dave Chisnall, goes into the Butlin’s Minehead showdown at 50/1, while stablemate Stephen Bunting’s odds are 100/1.

World number one Michael van Gerwen, who will be looking fort a hat-trick of UK titles, is favourite to land the £70,000 first prize at odds of 8/11 with

Scotland’s former world champion Gary Anderson and 2017-18 world champion Rob Cross quoted at 7/1.