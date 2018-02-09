DARTS: Michael Smith perfect start

Michael Smith has made the perfect start to the 2018 Unibet Premier Darts League.

The St Helens ace, who finished bottom of the table the last time he competed in the tournament two years ago, boasts a 100 per cent following the opening couple of games.

Aussie Simon Whitlock edges Bully Boy out of top spot - but only by virtue of superior number of legs won to date.

Smith’s latest victory came last night (Thursday) in Cardiff - a 7-4 triumph over Irishman Daryl Gurney - and just seven days after he had toppled Scotland’s Gary Anderson 7-5.

Smith raced into a 3-0 lead, finishing on 70 and 72 either side of a 124 bull check out.

Gurney stormed back to level matters at 3-3 and then locked at 4-4 before the local lad followed up tops by punishing the World Grand Prix champion to move 6-4 in front.

The Irishman landed another 180 in leg 11, but missed the bull and Smith took out 64 to claim another two points

“I struggled against Gary last week but I’m over the moon with my latest win,” said Smith, who last Sunday also won a UK Open qualifier.

“I could so easily have lost both opening Premier League games but I’m equally happy at winning them.”

Bully Boy’ now faces Mensur Suljovic of Austria in the third round stage at Newcastle on Thursday night and will be hoping to maintain his early form.