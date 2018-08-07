Cricket round-up: Rainford in trouble

Rainford are being dragged deeper into the relegation dog fight in the ECB Liverpool Cricket Competition premier division.





A home defeat against fellow strugglers Highfield, in which they picked up only six points, leaves them one rung from the bottom of the league ladder and facing some tough encounters in the remaining half a dozen fixtures.



A century from Darshan Misal was key to the Wigan outfits victory, helping his side to reaching 230-9 declared from 51.3 overs (John

Dotters 5-84, Daniel Houghton1-14, Paul Farrar 1-10).



In reply, the hosts struggled to meet the challenge and had it not been for an impressive knock of 73 from Comrey Edgeworth they would have been dismissed for a far lower total than the 151 they eventually achieved.



Neighbours Rainhill, however, don't have any relegation fears and lie fifth in the table. Their latest victory came at the expense of Formby

at Victoria Place - and turned out to be a tense and exciting affair in which the home side crossed the finishing line by the slender

margin of three runs.



Rainhill, who batted first, crawled to 228 all out from 65.2 overs, thanks to positive contributions from David Atkinson (66), Perera

Dalwattage (40), James Clarke (33) and Tyler McGladdery (30).



It set a far from easy target for the high-flying Seasiders in the time remaining but they gave Rainhill one or two anxious moments before the final wicket tumbled on 225 from 43 overs (Akshay Arun Darekar( 4-74), Liam O'Toole (2-23), Ben Edmondson(1-16), Phil Veacock (1-41).



In division one, lowly Newton-le-Willows picked up six points from a drawn game against Liverpool at Crow Lane East.



The visitors batted first and posted a total of 229-8 declared with a century from Chris Tonge setting the tone for the remainder of the

match.



Dominic Chambers (5-78), Ben Walkden (2-16) and Rameez Alam (1-27) did the damage with the ball for Newton who, in reply, never looked likely

to reach their target.



When stumps were drawn they had reached 152-6 with Chris Chambers (62) and Marc De Brabander (36) leading an unsuccessful run chase.

Sutton kept alive their hopes of promotion from division two with an impressive victory against fellow challengers Northop Hall at Smithy

Lane.



The Welsh hosts took first knock and were pinned down for long spells before being dismissed for 164 from 66.3 overs..



Jamie Greener was Sutton's most effective bowler.claiming 7-44, and supported by James Noctor (1-19) and Liam Dodd (1-57).



It was then left to Joseph Noctor (82), Jonathan Green (31 no) and Joe Smith (25) to steer the visitors home with six wickets to spare.



At the other end of the table, St Helens Town didn't enhance their hopes of a respectable finish to the season, going down by four

wickets against high-fliers Spring View at Ruskin Drive.



The hosts, batting first, set a target of 156 in which valuable contributions came from James Davies (45), Ryan Donnelly (25) and

Matthew Beilby (23) but it was well in the compass range of the Wigan side who replied with 158-6.



David Gaskell was Town's most productive bowler, finishing with 5-50. Results of matches involving local second teams included: Colwyn Bay

202-2 declared Rainhill 174 all out, Newton-le-Willows 194 all out Liverpool 146-7

(draw - Newton five points), Spring View 165-6 declared Rainford 161, Skelmersdale 123 all out Sutton 124-3.



ECB premier division fixtures for Saturday include: New Brighton v Rainhill, Rainford v Ormskirk.

Division one: Burscough v Newton-le-Willows. Division two: Alder v St Helens Town, Sutton v Old Xaverians.



Second team matches include: Leigh v Rainford, Newton-le-Willows v Spring View, Rainhill v Birkenhead Park, Prestatyn v Sutton, St Helens

Town v Caldy