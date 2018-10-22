Chizzy to face Adrian Lewis in first round of European championship

Dave Chisnall couldn’t have hand picked a tougher opponent in his bid to win the £400,000 Unibet European Darts Championship which will be held in Dormund, Germany, on four days starting Thursday.

The St Helens ace faces Stoke’s Adrian Lewis - winner of the World Championship in 2011 and 2012.

It will be a fascinating first round battle between two players who, on their day, are capable of beating any rivals.

Chizzy is ranked eight in the world and Lewis, who hasn’t been at his scintillating best over the past year, is ranked 16th.

‘Stablemate’ Michal Smith opens against Republic of Ireland’s Steve Lennon - a relative newcomer to the top table and it would be a major surprise if ‘Bully Boy’ fell at the first hurdle.

The St Helens trio is completed by Stephen Bunting who takes on Norwich’s Darren Webster - a tough and resilient character who has claimed many notable scalps in the past but never a major title winner on the circuit.

The quarter finals, semi-finals and final of the event will be staged on Sunday and like previous rounds will be featured on ITV4.