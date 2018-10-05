Chizzy just edged out in high quality Grand Prix quarter final

Despite failing to reach the semi-final stage of the Unibet Grand Prix of Darts in Dublin last night (Thursday), Dave Chisnall can look back with some degree of pride in his performance against three-times winner Michael van Gerwen.

The St Helens ace of the oche toppled to a 3-1 quarter final defeat but produced the highest losing average (97.8) ever recorded at the competition.

But the world no. 1 also wrote his name in the record books by notching the 10th highest-ever winning average of 101.54 and setting up a clash with defending champion Derry-born Daryl Gurney.

Van Gerwen’s 67 per cent double accuracy proved to be the difference for the Dutchman, who finished the job in style.

“We should have games like this all the time, it was incredible,” said Van Gerwen.

“Dave played a phenomenal game, I think it was the best game ever seen in Dublin.”