Chizzy bows out in World Matchplay quarter-final

Dave Chisnall tasted defeat in the quarter finals at Blackpool. Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC
Dave Chisnall’s dream of lifting the BetVictor World Matchplay darts title was shattered at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, last night (Thursday) by an opponent who started the competition as a 750-1 outsider.

Dutch-giant-killer Jeffrey De Zwaan handed out a 16-8 hammering to St Helens’ only survivor in the quarter final stages of a tournament of shocks and surprises, averaging 103.22 average in another impressive performance.

Playing in his first televised quarter-final, De Zwaan found himself trailing to five-time World Matchplay quarter-finalist Chisnall, who was averaging 115 in a brilliant start as he took a 4-2 lead before the youngster fought his way back to 5-5.

The next four legs of a high quality contest saw neither player able to hold throw until, with the scores tied at 7-7, De Zwaan reeled off nine of the final 10 legs to accelerate away from Chisnall and continue his memorable week by the seaside.

“I am still in dreamland,” said 22-year-old De Zwaan, who was the lowest ranked player at the start of the tournament before defeating Michael van Gerwen and Adrian Lewis to reach the last eight.

“Every game I feel more confident and feel like I can beat anyone. This week keeps getting better and better for me.

“I’m going to celebrate this win and then prepare for the rest of the tournament - I believe I can win this title.”