Chisnall thrashes Bunting to book place in World Grand Prix quarter final

Dave Chisnall is the last St Helens player standing as the BoyleSports Grand Prix of Darts reached the quarter final stages.



Chizzy booked his place in the last eight of the Dublin event by defeating local rival Stephen Bunting 3-0 in a one-sided contest.

Fresh from his victory in the previous round over Welshman Gerwyn Price, he quickly wiped out a 2-0 difference to take the first set 3-2 and never surrended another leg.

Doubling-in proved to be the main stumbling block for Bunting, who missed 43 darts at starting doubles to Chisnall's 22.

Runner-up in 2013, Chisnall now faces the up and coming Nathan Aspinall of Stockport for a semi-final spot.

The 39-year-old St Helens ace has been in great form this season by winning three titles, including his first on a stage environment since 2013 at the Danish Darts Open, and you just have to wonder whether his game and confidence is all clicking into place at just the right time.

However, Aspinall, is enjoying a dream World Grand Prix debut in what has already been a stunning 2019 for the Stockport man.

Since thrusting his way into the darting spotlight with a memorable run to the World Championship semi-finals last December, which showed not only showed off his ability but also his battling qualities,

Aspinall has gone on to win the UK Open and US Darts Masters as well as reaching three other finals on the PDC circuit.