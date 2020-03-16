Cheers and tears on Gold Cup day at Cheltenham

Al Boum Photo became the first horse since Best Mate to win back-to-back Gold Cups after holding off Santini in a thrilling contest.



Santini provided the sternest test, Lostintranslation also dug in, as well-fancied Delta Work, Kemboy and Clan Des Obeaux failed to fire, but Willie Mullins’ Al Boum Photo was as defiant as he was 12 months ago and was once again unstoppable.

Paul Townend, who takes home the award for Top Jockey, was praised by Mullins for stepping up as the yard’s resident jockey following Ruby Walsh’s retirement.

“It's an unbelievable day. Paul Townend, people said he was under pressure but Paul does his own thing. He probably rides a bit better under a little bit of pressure,” the winning trainer told the Racing Post.

"I'm delighted for Paul. It's very difficult to take over from someone like Ruby Walsh and Paul's come and stamped his authority on this season in Ireland and his riding for our yard. I'm really, really delighted for him."

Townend, who completed a hat-trick on the day, said: "It's amazing. I tell you I'd want some boot in the rear-end if I'd have been in front that early and been beaten by Santini.

"I thought I'd never feel anything like the feeling I had here last year. This is even better. It's all about this. It's all about this lad. It's unreal. It's a credit to Willie going to Tramore two years in a row and coming off one run."

In the first race of the day, Jamie Moore left the track in tears after being unseated at the last when 10 lengths clear on 5/2 favourite Goshen. Burning Victory swept through to claim a hollow victory for Townend and Mullins.

Goshen's owner Steve Packham said: "It's one of those things – it's jump racing unfortunately. He was well clear, and Jamie's obviously distraught. It's such a shame, but we'll be back next year."

Asked what Moore said, Packham added: "He didn't realise he was as far clear as he was and he should have popped him perhaps, like he did when everyone said he run down the hurdle at Ascot. But we live to fight another day, don't we?"

Barry Geraghty, who like Townend rode five winners but placed in fewer races, continued his fine form with a win in the Randow Health Country Handicap Hurdle on 11/2 favourite Saint Roi.

Then Townend on Monkfish clinched the Albert Bartlett and 66/1 shot It Came To Pass won the Foxhunter with amateur jockey Maxine O’Sullivan onboard.