All you need to know about Tommy Whittle Chase day at Haydock

Experts at Racing Post have previewed all of the action ahead of Saturday afternoon's winter meeting at Haydock, which will be the penultimate fixture of the year at the Merseyside racecourse.



Admission prices for the Betway Tommy Whittle Chase Day start at just £17 so get into the festive spirit, gather up your friends and get down to the course for a highly competitive card, which features seven races.

The highlight of the day is at 2:40pm, a Class Two Handicap Chase boasting over a whopping £40,000 in prize money, supported by the 1pm and the 3:15pm - a Class One Novices' Hurdle and a Class Two Handicap Hurdle respectively with similarly valuable prize pots of just over £12,000.

Local trainer Donald McCain - who has a 15% strike rate at the course this season - has eight horses racing across the seven races, including Lightening Dance, who is representing McCain in the featured race at 1:00 and three horses in the 3:15 - Chti Balko, Fin and Game and Minella Trump.

Gates open at 9:50am with racing getting underway two hours later and the last trip of the day going off at 15:15. Take a look below at all the top tips, stats and key info to help you make your choice...

Race by race guide

GOING: HEAVY

11:50 Betway Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Qualifier) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-135) 1m71/2f

BETTING FORECAST: Fin And Game (2/1), Minella Charmer (9/4), Top Gamble (5/2), Bang On (11/2), Notwhatiam (33/1)

Racing Post Top Tip: Fin And Game (2/1)

12:25 Betway Novices' Chases Cl3 (4yo+) 2m1/2f

BETTING FORECAST: Precious Cargo (8/15), Moonlighter (15/8), Coole Well (12/1)

Racing Post Top Tip: Precious Cargo (8/15)

1:00 Betway Abram Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Listed Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m3f

BETTING FORECAST: Early Morning Rain (3/1), Sweet Adare (9/2), It's Probably Me (5/1), Flow Away (13/2), Eeyore (7/1), Rosie And Millie (8/1), Deja Vue (10/1), Glorious Lady (14/1), Northern Princess (25/1), Desaray Girl (25/1), Maid In Manhattan (33/1)

Racing Post Top Tip: Sweet Adare (9/2)

1:35 #betyourway At Betway Handicap Chase Cl3 (4yo+ 0-140) 2m1/2f

BETTING FORECAST: Rose Sea Has (5/2), Chambard (3/1), Sir Egbert (4/1), Joke Dancer (4/1), Musical Slave (8/1), Ubaltique (10/1)

Racing Post Top Tip: Joke Dancer (4/1)

2:05 Betway Casino Handicap Hurdle Cl3 (4yo+ 0-135) 3m1/2f

BETTING FORECAST: Big Shark (2/1), Sakhee's City (9/2), Coole Cody (6/1), Silva Eclipse (8/1), Closing Ceremony (8/1), Flashjack (8/1), Secrete Stream (10/1), Dell' Arca (14/1)

Racing Post Top Tip: Sakhee's City (9/2)

2:40 Betway Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 3m11/2f

BETTING FORECAST: The Hollow Ginge (9/2), Daklondike (9/2), Vintage Clouds (9/2), Lord Du Mesnil (13/2), Top Wood (7/1), Orchardstown Cross (8/1), Crosspark (9/1), Late Romantic (10/1), Calipso Collonges (14/1)

Racing Post Top Tip: Vintage Clouds (9/2)

3:15 Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap Hurdle Cl2 (3yo+) 2m3f

BETTING FORECAST: Chti Balko (13/8), Poetic Rhythm (9/4), Captain Moirette (7/2), Romeo Brown (7/1), Off The Hook (12/1)

Racing Post Top Tip: Chti Balko (13/8)

Top jockeys at Haydock this season

Paul O'Brien: +£21.00

Aiden Blakemore: +£11.00

Hugh Nugent: +£9.00

Lorcan Murtagh: +£8.00

Craig Nichol: +£4.00

Top trainers at Haydock this season

Venetia Williams: +£71.88

Rebecca Menzies: +£25.50

Jamie Snowden: +£21.58

David Pipe: +£21.50

Ruth Jefferson: +£18.50

(profit based on a £1 stake on every runner at Haydock this season)

Travellers' check (horses which have come from furthest stables to race at Haydock)

Horse: Eeyore, Trainer: Lucinda Russell, Race miles: 231

Horse: Off The Hook, Trainer: N W Alexander, Race miles: 227

Horse: Moonlighter, Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams, Race miles: 225

Horse: Midnight Tune Trainer:Anthony Honeyball, Race miles: 215

Horse: Deja Vue, Trainer: Anthony Honeyball, Race miles: 215

For all results and racecards check https://www.racingpost.com/racecards/