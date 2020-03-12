All systems go for Aintree for Tiger Roll after finishing second at Cheltenham Festival

Tiger Roll was denied a fifth win at the Cheltenham Festival by Easysland, who led from the front and claimed the Cross Country on a day that odds-on favourites came up short.



Gordon Elliott’s stable-star was a beaten 8/11 favourite in a race that followed Defi Du Seuil coming short in the Champion Chase. Barry Geraghty’s mount was expected to line up in the race of the meeting alongside Altior and Chucun Pour Soi, but instead his rivals were non-runners and he was only little more than that as Paul Nicholls’ Politiologue clinched an unlikely win after leading from the front.

Tiger Roll is now 8/1 from 5/1 to win the Grand National next month, but his mount Keith Donoghue said the only concern at Cheltenham on Wednesday afternoon was the ground.

"He's run a cracker again but he just got stuck in the heavy ground all the way round,” he told the Racing Post. “Normally he jumps and travels, but he ran his heart out. He ran into the better horse on the day."

Elliott remained upbeat about his chances of victory next month. "I'm absolutely delighted with his performance, although slightly disappointed he didn't win,” he said. “I was slightly worried about the ground going into it and hopefully he'll be okay in the morning. This should be a perfect prep for the Grand National."

The bookies claimed day two early on when Defi Du Seuil failed to win a Champion Chase that was gifted to him. Altior and Chacun Pour Soi not making it to the start line all-but handed him the win, but a disastrous run saw him struggle to fourth as Politologue and Harry Skelton ran away with the lead.

Barry Geraghty, who piloting Defi Du Seuil, said: "I knew from a long way out things were not happening the way I would have liked.

"Jumping the fence away from the stands, he landed in a heap and that's just not him. I tried to nurse him and nurse him but knew from the back of three out the game was up. Full credit to the winner, he's been in every fight. He's been knocking on the door and has had his day."

Elsewhere, the RSA is often a hint as to who could win the following year’s Gold Cup and Champ will be a popular entry after his stunning win to clinch victory from Alloha and Minella Indo with a last-gasp sprint to the line.

Champ produced an astonishing performance his namesake – legendary 20-time champion jump jockey Sir Anthony McCoy would have been proud of. The 20-time Champion jockey said it was a “pleasing result.”

"I was surprised he struggled so much off the bend, but the one thing I thought was he'd really stay and that's what he's done today,” he added.

In the first race of the day, Envoi Allen justified his 4/7 price and became the horse with the shortest price to win the Ballymore. The novice stretched his unbeaten run to nine races to hand Gordon Elliott his first winner of the Festival.

A hat-trick of favourites was completed when Dame De Compagnie delivered in an unusually orderly Coral Cup.

At the tail end of the day, Aramax won the Boodles to hand JP McManus his fourth winner of the day and Willie Mullins picked up his first win of the Festival as Ferny Hollow won in the last