50-1 outsider Lisnagar Oscar lands Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

The shocks results continued to pile in on day three at Cheltenham as 50/1 Lisnagar Oscar beat 8/11 Paisley Park in the Stayers’ Hurdle.



A Plus Tard was also heavily fancied to deliver in the Ryanair Chase, but Willie Mullins’ Min beat the favourite as well as last year’s winner Frodon to the line.

Elsewhere, Faugheen almost produced a fairytale performance in the Marsh Novices’ Chase, but was watching from third as Samcro beat Melon in a photo finish. Barry Geraghty continued his steady streak of win by guiding Sire Du Berlais to victory in the Pertemps and Simply the Betts justified his tag as favourite with a fine ride to win the Brown Advisory Stable Plate.



But all eyes were on Paisley Park, one of many people’s bankers of the week. He had won this last year and was odds-on favourite to retain the title after an unbeaten season, but finished over 14 lengths behind Lisnagar Oscar.



Emma Lavelle, trainer Paisley Park, said her stable-star lacked a bit of fire but she is not concerned by his underwhelming showing.



"It's disappointing. It's one of those things. They're not machines. He seems absolutely fine, but never travelled with his usual zest,” she told the Racing Post.



A delighted Curtis, who takes her tally of victories at Cheltenham to five after Lisnagar Oscar’s win, said she didn’t expect a victory despite his overinflated odds.



"He ran a blinder, didn't he?” the winning trainer said. “I thought 50-1 was a massive price,”



"It's a shock he's won. I didn't think he'd beat Paisley Park, but I was hoping we'd have a good run here after the last time. It was like he'd just got his confidence back the last time. I'm just speechless.



Earlier in the day, Min, who has so many times been the bridesmaid, took centre stage as he stomped ahead of the field and held off Saint Calvados in the race to the line to win the Ryanair chase.



Having twice finished runner up to Altior at the Festival, Min clinched a belated victory at the fourth attempt for Paul Townend.



Frodon never really got going and A Plus Tard didn’t stay, which allowed Min to continue on his strong gallop to the line and he just just managed to hold off Saint Calvados’ late challenge.



Townend said: "When you're in front, you're entitled to be on the inside if you want. We went pretty hard early on, when we got back around it steadied down and got into a lovely rhythm."



Townend, who took over as the Mullins stable jockey this year after the retirement of Ruby Walsh, said: "It's very important to win here anyway, regardless of who you're riding for.



"It's a big week this week. I've been coming here a long time and come here with good rides before and I just had to come here the same way. Even if they were second strings to Ruby's they were still very good rides and very important rides."



The day began with a thrilling race where Faugheen, Sacmro and Melon all jostled to take the Marsh Novices’ Chase. Samcro beat Melon by the barest of margins on the line in a tight photo finish.



Barry Geraghty and JP Mcmanus continued their brilliant start to the Festival as the pair delivered on Sire Du Berlais, who retained the Pertempts.

Willie Mullins continued his unbeaten run in the fifth renewal of the Mares' Novices' as Concertista powered to a 12-length victory. Milan Native won the final race of the day, the Kim Muir, for Gordon Elliott.