McGladdery smashes century as Rainhill draw with Ormskirk in season finale

Run machine Tyler McGladdery ended the 2018 season in swashbuckling style.

The Rainhill CC opening batsman smashed a sparkling century in Saturday’s ECB Liverpool Competition Premier Division clash against Ormskirk at Brook Lane.

But his innings, which included 15 fours and three sixes, didn’t lead to victory as the hosts clung on to earn a draw.

McGladdery wasn’t the only player among the runs as Rainhill, batting first, posted a total of 220-4 declared from 50 overs. He was given excellent support by James Clarke (34n.o.), Ross Higham (25) and Ryan

Williams (17n.o.).

In reply, Ormskirk were always behind the clock and in the end had to settle for 142-6 when stumps were drawn.

Ryan Williams (3-54), David Atkinson (2-12) and Ben Edmondson (1-30) claimed the Rainhill wickets.

Relegated Rainford plunged to their 15th defeat of the campaign against Colwyn Bay at the Jubilee Recreation Ground.

The hosts appeared to have a firm grip on proceedings when the Welsh outfit, taking first knock, slumped to 91-8, but they recovered to post a total of 178-9 declared (John Dotters 5-42, Andrew Davies 3-50, Reece Kelly 1-20).

Rainford still looked within a shout of victory, particularly following a steady start in which Comrey Edgeworth (48) and Kelly (33) made telling contributions but they eventually folded and were dismissed for 132.

In division one, Newton-le-Willows were involved in a nail-biting finish at Wigan where the match ended in a draw.

The home side. set a target of 160 but despite an opening stand of 70 involving Alex Lyon (58) and Ben Walkden (25) Newton had to settle for a score of 158-8.

Sutton clinched fourth spot in division two following their 30 run win at Caldy.

The New Street boys, batting first, hammered 182 all out in which Joseph Noctor (48), Adam Onion (40) and Joe Smith (24) all scored freely.

In response,Caldy were dismissed for 152 with Noctor following up his fine innings by claiming 6-37. Liam Dodd also grabbed 3-51 and James Greener 1-40.

St Helens Town crumbled to 68 all out against Northop Hall at Ruskin Drive after the visitors, batting first, had set a target of 119.

Results involving local second teams: Newton-le-Willows 202-3 Maghull 205-7, Rainhill 150-1 Rainford 145 all out, Alder 33 Sutton 34-0, Wavertree 175 all out St Helens Town 178-9.