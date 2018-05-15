McGladdery century helps Rainhill to victory at St Annes

Tyler McGladdery smashed a sparking unbeaten century to steer Rainhill to victory at St Annes in the Royal London National Club Championship on Sunday.

The no.3 batsmen hit a near faultless 124 from 100 balls, which included 12 fours and five sixes. He was well supported by Matthew Fletcher (38) as the visitors reached 203-6 in reply to the Seasiders total of 199-6 from their 40 overs.

McGladdery was also among the wickets, claiming 4-37 and backed up by David Atkinson (1-30) and Ben Edmondson (1-52).

He had also been among the runs 24 hours earlier in Rainhill’s ECB premier division fixture against Wallasey, blasting 88 in the host’s total of 222-5 declared, but not sufficient to earn them outright victory. Wallasey dug deep and finished on 201-5 to earn a draw.

Rainford, who were promoted to the top division at the end of last season, are already finding the going tough. They are still seeking their first win and occupy second bottom spot in the table with only 22 points from four matches.

Their latest setback came at Formby where they suffered a five wicket defeat after posting a total of 135 all out (Comrey Edgeworth 51, David Snellgrove (39).

It proved an easy target for the table-topping Seasiders and left Rainford wondering when that elusive first win will come their way.

In division one, mid-table Newton-le-Willows crashed to a 66 run defeat at Southport and Birkdale due to frailties in their batting.

The home side, who batted first, were dismissed for 165 (Dominic Chambers 3-63, Daniel Cartwright 1-21, Ben Walkden 2-12, Nathan Hughes 1-15, Rameez Alam 2-10) but Newton-le-Willows never looked remotely like reaching their target and lost all 10 wickets for 99.

Sutton claimed local bragging rights in their second division showdown with St Helens Town at New Street.

Batting first, they reached 150 all out due mainly to a second wicket stand of 103 in which Joseph Noctor (71) and Joe Smith (35) played a prominent role but despite an unbeaten knock of 56 from opener Daniel Roberts, Town

were ousted for 91 (Liam Dodd 6-37, Jamie Greener 3-11, Craig Campbell 1-35).

Other results - division one 2nd X1s: Rainhill 180-5 Maghull 144 all out, Newton-le-Willows 165-9 declared Northop Hall 167-5, Rainford 152 all out Old Xaverians 128 all out Division two: Sutton 197-8 declared St Helens Town 65 all out.

Fixtures for Saturday featuring local clubs - ECB premier division: Formby v Rainhill, Highfield v Rainford. Division one: Liverpool v Newton-le-Willows. Division two: Spring View v St Helens Town, Sutton v Northop Hall, Division one 2nd X1s: Newton-le-Willows v Liverpool, Rainford v Spring View, Rainhill v Cowlyn Bay. Division two 2nd X1s: St Helens Town v Alder, Skelmersdale v Sutton.