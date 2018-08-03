Matty Smith named in St Helens semi-final squad

Wembley winner Matty Smith is recalled to Saints' 19-man squad from which coach Justin Holbrook will select his final 17 for Sunday's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final tie against Catalans Dragons at the newly-named University of Bolton Stadium.





Scrum half Smith, who won the trophy with Wigan Warriors in 2013 and was named Lance Todd Trophy man of the match against Hull FC, is

joined in the squad by Matty Lees in the absence of the injured duo, Dominic Peyroux and Ryan Morgan.



Justin Holbrook will select his 17 from:



1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6.

Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb

Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas,

15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan

Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 23. Ben Barba, 30. Matty Costello.



Steve McNamara will choose his Dragons side from:



1. David Mead, 4. Brayden Wiliame, 5. Fouad Yaha, 6. Samisoni Langi,

8. Rémi Casty, 10. Sam Moa, 11. Louis Anderson, 12. Benjamin Garcia,

14. Julian Bousquet, 15. Mikael Simon, 17. Jason Baitieri, 19. Michael

McIlorum, 20. Lewis Tierney, 21. Benjamin Jullien, 22. Lucas Albert,

31. Tony Gigot, 32. Mickael Goudemand, 33. Josh Drinkwater, 34. Kenny

Edwards.