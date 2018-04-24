Mark Percival back for Salford clash

Saints are playing with a smile on their faces - and will be hoping to bring more joy to their fans by collecting maximum points from Thursday’s short trip to Salford.

They will also welcome back centre Mark Percival and powerhouse forward Zeb Taia, who both missed the 66-4 destruction of Huddersfield Giants last Friday, to the 19-man squad but skipper James Roby will be absent for the third successive Betfred Super League fixture.

Head coach Justin Holbrook said: “When Robes suffered his rib cartilage injury against Hull FC, I wasn’t 100 per cent sure how long he would be unavailable.

“He is now close to returning to the squad and I expect him to be among our plans when we entertain Catalans Dragons on Thursday, May 3.”

Holbrook will, therefore, select his 17 from: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 10. Kyle Amor, 11. Zeb Taia, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Morgan Knowles, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Dom Peyroux, 18. Danny Richardson, 19. Regan Grace, 20. Matty Lees, 23. Ben Barba, 30. Matty Costello.

Salford will be missing key half back Robert Lui due to a calf injury and after taking four points from their last two games against Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity, it is a major setback to their hopes of completing a hat-trick of victories.

The Red Devils will also be without injured ex-Saints forward Josh Jones.

Coach Ian Watson will choose his 17 from: 2. Greg Johnson, 3. Kris Welham, 4. Junior Sa’u, 5. Niall Evalds, 7. Jack Littlejohn, 8. Craig Kopczak, 9. Logan Tomkins, 10. George Griffin, 13. Mark Flanagan, 14. Lama Tasi, 15. Ryan Lannon, 16. Luke Burgess, 17. Tyrone McCarthy, 18. Ben Nakubuwai, 19. Josh Wood, 23. Lee Mossop, 24. Jake Bibby, 26. Daniel Murray, 27. Gavin Bennion, 28. Jake Shorrocks.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and the referee is yet to be announced.

Tickets for the clash are now on sale from the Ticket Office at the Totally Wicked Stadium by calling 01744 455 052 or line.

There is FREE coach travel available (while places last) for 2018 members, with the non-members price being £5.

Members need to contact the ticket office to take advantage of this offer.