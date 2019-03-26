Man of Steel round seven voting revealed

No change at the top! James Roby maintains his early lead in the race for the end-of-season Steve Prescott Man of Steel accolade after seven rounds of the Betfred Super League.

The St Helens skipper has 12 points - three more than the Tigers' Paul McShane and four ahead of Stefan Ratchford (Warrington), while Danny Brough (Wakefield), Jamie Shaul (Hull FC) and Daryl Clark (Warrington) each have seven.

Other Saints players featuring in the table are Lachlan Coote, Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles (four points apiece),Jonny Lomax and Theo Fages (three each) and Dom Peyroux and Luke Thompson who are both on two.

ROUND SEVEN RATINGS

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves

3pts – Blake Austin

2pts – Kyle Wood

1pt – Mike Cooper

Castleford Tigers v Saints

3pts – Jonny Lomax

2pts – Peter Mata’utia

1pt – Alex Walmsley

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

3pts – Lee Gaskell

2pts – Kruise Leeming

1pt – Darnell McIntosh

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

3pts – Fouad Yaha

2pts – Brayden Wiliame

1pt – Ash Handley

London Broncos v Hull FC

3pts – Josh Griffin

2pts – Danny Houghton

1pt – Alex Walker

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

3pts – George Williams

2pts – Josh Jones

1pt Tommy Leuluai