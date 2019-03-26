Man of Steel round seven voting revealed

No change at the top! James Roby maintains his early lead in the race for the end-of-season Steve Prescott Man of Steel accolade after seven rounds of the Betfred Super League.
The St Helens skipper has 12 points - three more than the Tigers' Paul McShane and four ahead of Stefan Ratchford (Warrington), while Danny Brough (Wakefield), Jamie Shaul (Hull FC) and Daryl Clark (Warrington) each have seven.
Other Saints players featuring in the table are Lachlan Coote, Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles (four points apiece),Jonny Lomax and Theo Fages (three each) and Dom Peyroux and Luke Thompson who are both on two.
ROUND SEVEN RATINGS
Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves
3pts – Blake Austin
2pts – Kyle Wood
1pt – Mike Cooper
Castleford Tigers v Saints
3pts – Jonny Lomax
2pts – Peter Mata’utia
1pt – Alex Walmsley
Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR
3pts – Lee Gaskell
2pts – Kruise Leeming
1pt – Darnell McIntosh
Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos
3pts – Fouad Yaha
2pts – Brayden Wiliame
1pt – Ash Handley
London Broncos v Hull FC
3pts – Josh Griffin
2pts – Danny Houghton
1pt – Alex Walker
Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors
3pts – George Williams
2pts – Josh Jones
1pt Tommy Leuluai