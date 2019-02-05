Man of Steel round one voting revealed

The points scorers in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel after round one of the Betfed Super League have been revealed - and James Roby picked up the maximum three points for his performance again Wigan Warriors.


The Betfred Super League Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners’ medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game in 2019 and award points to the three outstanding players: 3 points for their chosen man of the match, 2 points for the runner-up, and 1 point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

Round One's 3 Point winners were:

ST HELENS VS WIGAN: JAMES ROBY

HULL KR VS HULL FC: MITCH GARBUTT

HUDDERSFIELD VS SALFORD: NIALL EVALDS​

WARRINGTON VS LEEDS: STEFAN RATCHFORD​

LONDON VS WAKEFIELD: ALEX WALKER​

CASTLEFORD VS CATALANS: LIAM WATTS ​

Two points were awarded to: Josh Drinkwater, Ken Sio, Josh Charnley, Eddie Battye, Luke Thompson and Paul McShane

One point went to: James Greenwood, Izaac Farrell, Daryl Clark, Jordan Abdull, Liam Marshall and Kenny Edwards