Man of Steel race hotting up

The race is beginning to hot-up for the end-of-season Man of Steel award.

St Helens skipper James Roby leads the way on 12 points but having missed last Friday's home victory over Hull KR due to a niggling injury, it allowed Warrington's Stefan Ratchford to cut the deficit to two.

Wolves team-mate Blake Austin, Wakefield's Danny Brough and Paul McShane (Cas) are all on nine points followed by David Fifita (Wakefield), George Williams (Wigan), Jamie Shaul (Hull FC) and Daryl Clark (Warrington) all on seven, while Liam Watts (Cas), Lachlan Coote (Saints), Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield) and Niall Evalds (Salford) are all on six.

Other Saints players featuring in the table are: Luke Thompson (five points). Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles four, Jonny Lomax and Theo Fages three and Dom Peyroux two.

ROUND EIGHT VOTING

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

3pts – Brad Dwyer

2pts – Trent Merrin

1pt – Konrad Hurrell

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

3pts – Blake Austin

2pts – Stefan Ratchford

1pt – Chris Hill

St Helens v Hull KR

3pts – Luke Thompson

2pts – Lachlan Coote

1pt – Kane Linnett

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

3pts – Joe Burgess

2pts – Oliver Gildart

1pt – George Williams

London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants

3pts – Lee Gaskell

2pts – Sebastine Ikahihifo

1pt – Alex Walker

Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils

3pts – David Fifita

2pts – Danny Brough

1pt – Ryan Hampshire