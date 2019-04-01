Man of Steel race hotting up

The race is beginning to hot-up for the end-of-season Man of Steel award.
St Helens skipper James Roby leads the way on 12 points but having missed last Friday's home victory over Hull KR due to a niggling injury, it allowed Warrington's Stefan Ratchford to cut the deficit to two.
Wolves team-mate Blake Austin, Wakefield's Danny Brough and Paul McShane (Cas) are all on nine points followed by David Fifita (Wakefield), George Williams (Wigan), Jamie Shaul (Hull FC) and Daryl Clark (Warrington) all on seven, while Liam Watts (Cas), Lachlan Coote (Saints), Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield) and Niall Evalds (Salford) are all on six.
Other Saints players featuring in the table are: Luke Thompson (five points). Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles four, Jonny Lomax and Theo Fages three and Dom Peyroux two.
ROUND EIGHT VOTING
Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers
3pts – Brad Dwyer
2pts – Trent Merrin
1pt – Konrad Hurrell
Hull FC v Warrington Wolves
3pts – Blake Austin
2pts – Stefan Ratchford
1pt – Chris Hill
St Helens v Hull KR
3pts – Luke Thompson
2pts – Lachlan Coote
1pt – Kane Linnett
Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons
3pts – Joe Burgess
2pts – Oliver Gildart
1pt – George Williams
London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants
3pts – Lee Gaskell
2pts – Sebastine Ikahihifo
1pt – Alex Walker
Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils
3pts – David Fifita
2pts – Danny Brough
1pt – Ryan Hampshire