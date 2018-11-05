Makinson makes shortlist for Golden Boot award

Anfield hat-trick hero Tommy Makinson is hoping to cap a remarkable few days when the winner of the 2018 Rugby League International Federation Golden Boot award is named on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old winger, whose scoring spree helped earn his country a 20-14 victory over New Zealand to clinch the three-match Test series with one game remaining at Elland Road, Leeds, on Sunday, has been-short-listed for the accolade with Elliott Whitehead (England), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand) and James Tedesco (Australia).

The winner will be announced at the Hall of Fame and RLIF Golden Boot Dinner which will be held at Elland Road.

The first-ever Women’s Golden Boot will be selected from Ali Brigginshaw (Australia), Brittany Breayley (Australia), Georgia Roche (England), Honey Hireme (New Zealand) and Isabelle Kelly (Australia).