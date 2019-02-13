Make your bid for a Jonny Lomax testimonial shirt

Bidding for a unique set of Saints' jerseys is under way as part of the Jonny Lomax testimonial year.



The shirts were worn during the warm up of his testimonial match against Hull FC, and are signed by the individual player who wore them.

These shirts were produced in a very small quantity and cannot be purchased as a retail product.

Bids can be submitted by emailing: keepmeupdated@saintsrlfc.com and must give details of which shirt you'd like, plus your name and address and telephone number.

Shirt bids will be updated at intervals throughout the bidding period.

The closing date is 5pm on Wednesday, February 20 .

