Luke Thompson sweeps the board at Saints’ awards night

Luke Thompson completed a well deserved hat-trick at Saints’ end of season awards - scooping three major accolades.

The prop forward, who has been in scintillating form so far this season, picked up the Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and the Members’ Player of the Year. accolades.

‘Thommo’ who has made more than 100 appearance for the club, said:: “I’m delighted to win these awards.

“I just work hard during the week and try and do the same things in preparation.

“Head coach Justin Holbrook has put a lot of faith in me and my job is to hit the high standards we set at the club.

“It has been a great year so far, but it’s not finished yet. We have a semi-final coming up we have to perform in first.”

Welsh international Morgan Knowles was named Young Player of the Year while Jack Welsby, who made his first team debut a couple of weeks ago, and Lewis Dodd took home the Under 19s and Under 16s Player of the Year respectively.

Paul Craig won Saints’ Wheelchair RL Player of the Year and Naomi Williams was awarded the women’s accolade.

Try of the Year went to Tommy Makinson’s effort at home to Wigan in the Super 8s. The winger won with 41 per cent of the vote over three Ben Barba efforts.

The club also paid tribute to assistant coach Jamahl Lolesi who will leave at the end of the season.

The Chairman’s Award, presented to Foundation director Steve Leonard, paid tribute to the club’s Community Development organisation.

Every year Saints interacts with more than 50,000 children in the community through projects that range from the anti-bullying initiative the club launched last week to the new Learning Disability Rugby League side.

Finally, Justin Holbrook gave special recognition awards to long-serving Jon Wilkin and Tommy Makinson, the latter having made more than 200 appearance for the club and scored over 100 tries since his debut against Salford in February 2011.

Jon was also presented with a special framed shirt for his service to the club.

Justin said: “Jon has been a fantastic help to myself, both on and off the field, and has been a terrific leader of this club.

“His form has been excellent all season, particularly over the last couple of weeks when he has really stood up and made a difference. The standards he sets during training is first class.

“He is a credit to work with as a coach and is probably the most mentally strong person as a player I have met. Physically he pushes himself and is a great part of our team. I’m sure he will want to end the season on a good note.”

Wilkin, who joined Saints in the summer of 2002 from Hull KR, and to date has made more than 400 appearances, said: “It feels strange talking about this now when there are three weeks left of the season.I am conscious of being sentimental and reminiscing about my time at the club now.’

“When you build a house, you don’t leave five tiles off it and be happy with that; I have the last little bit of my job to do.

“We have three games left to win something and when that time comes I can look back and toast everyone here.”

The event was organised in association with Totally Wicked while Robinsons Brewery sponsored the awards.

End of Season Award Winners:

Wheelchair RL Player of the Year: Paul Craig

Under 16s Player of the Year: Lewis Dodd

Under 19s Player of the Year: Jack Welsby

Special Recognition Award: Jamahl Lolesi

Women’s Player of the Year: Naomi Williams

Young Player of the Year: Morgan Knowles

Members’ Player of the Year: Luke Thompson

Coaches’ Special Recognition Awards: Jon Wilkin & Tommy Makinson

Players’ Player of the Year: Luke Thompson

Try of the Year: Tommy Makinson, Super 8s v Wigan

Chairman’s Award: Steve Leonard, Saints Community Development Foundation

Player of the Year: Luke Thompson