Luke climbed off sick bed to help Saints into cup semi-final

Ever-present Luke Thompson was so determined to maintain his 100 per cent appearance record in a Saints’ shirt this season that he climbed out of his sick bed to play a major role in Sunday’s epic 25-22 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup victory over holders Hull FC.

The prop forward hadn’t trained in the build up to the tie and it wasn’t until the 11th-hour that he declared himself fit to play.

Head coach Justin Holbrook said: “We weren’t sure whether he would play until Sunday but he didn’t miss a beat again, particularly in those hot conditions, and I thought his performance was both brilliant and fantastic.

“We just rolled him out for the game and you wouldn’t have known he had been absent from training during the week by the way he played.”

The 23-year-old former Bold Miners amateur, who has featured in all Saints’ 18 league and cup fixtures to date and is a member of the England Knights performance squad, cannot be too far of being called up by coach Wayne Bennett to his senior set-up on the evidence of this performances so far this season, particularly as team-mate and england international Alex Walmsley is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Holbrook said: “He is a great guy to have in our team, as well as to work along side, and always takes everything on board.”