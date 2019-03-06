London coach Danny Ward rings the changes for trip to St Helens

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward has named his squad to face St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday. kick-off 7.45 pm.



Broncos are coming off of the back of a fantastic result against the reigning Betfred Super League champions Wigan Warriors, following their 18-16 win at Trailfinders on Sunday.

Ward has made some changes, for the first time this season, to his 19 man squad with, if selected, Jacob Ogden and James Meadows in line to make their Super League debuts.

Matt Davis, on loan from Warrington Wolves, comes straight into the 19 as Dixon, Cunningham, Mason, Morgan and Pitts make way.

Ward's squad:6. Jordan Abdull, 13.Sadiq Adebiyi, 8. Eddie Battye, 3.Rob Butler, 29. Matt Davis, 17. Matty Fleming, 14. Matt Fozard, 16. Matty Gee, 10. Mark Ioane, 4. Elliot Kear,11. Will Lovell, 22. James Meadows, 24.Jacob Ogden,9. Eloi Pelissier,15.Greg Richards, 28. Morgan Smith, 1. Alex Walker, 2. Rhys Williams, 20. Luke Yates.