London Broncos sign Ryan Morgan on loan from St Helens

Ryan Morgan has joined London Broncos on loan for the 2019 season.

The 28-year-old former Paramatta and Melbourne threequarter has been a regular for Saints over the last two seasons, scoring 24 tries in 49 appearances.

“We have a lot of competition for places in the squad and therefore we felt it was best for the club and Ryan if he went out on loan,” said Saints chief executive Mike Rush.

“Ryan is too good a player not to be playing regularly and will be a great fit at the London Broncos.

“With Mark Percival and Kevin Naiqama being our starting centres, and Ryan needing to play week in week out, we felt the move was best for both parties.

“We thank London and Danny Ward for their help in making his move happen and we wish Ryan nothing but the best for 2019.”

Morgan is the Broncos’ fifth signing since they secured promotion via the Million Pound Game following Matty Fozard, Greg Richards, Nathan Mason and Jordan Abdull to Ealing.

London head coach Danny Ward said: “Ryan is a player that will bring NRL and Super League experience to the squad for 2019.

“Playing with the likes of Melbourne, Paramatta and St Helens just shows what a player he is. I am excited to get started with Ryan in training now and looking forward to seeing him in a London shirt.”

Morgan said: “It’s exciting. It’s an amazing city and watching the team do so well in the Million Pound game was fantastic.

“I can’t wait now to get involved. The move has happened really quickly but I have spoken to (St Helens’ former London forward) Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook about the place and he has only good things to say.”