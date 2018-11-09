Lomax, Makinson, Percival and Thompson in England side to face Kiwis in third Test

James Graham will captain England in the Third Test against New Zealand at Elland Road this Sunday, as the national side aim to secure a 3-0 victory against the Kiwis.

Head coach Wayne Bennett has made four changes to his 19-man squad: Leeds Rhinos half-back Richie Myler, Warrington Wolves’ Stefan Ratchford, Wigan Warriors’ Joe Greenwood and Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne come in to the side to replace Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Tomkins, Daryl Clark and George Burgess.

Second row Elliott Whitehead will make his 20th appearance for England in this Sunday’s Test.

England Squad in full:

1. Jonny Lomax (St Helens, Orrell St James)

2. Tommy Makinson (St Helens, Wigan St Judes)

3. Jake Connor (Hull FC, Siddal)

4. Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

5. Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants, Deighton Juniors)

6. George Williams (Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

7. Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos, Halton Farnworth Hornets)

8. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves, New Springs Lions)

9. Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders, East Hull)

10. James Graham (c) (St George Illawarra Dragons, Blackbrook)

11. John Bateman (Wigan Warriors, Bradford Dudley Hill )

12. Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders, West Bowling)

13. Luke Thompson (St Helens, Bold Miners)

14. Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers, Stanley Rangers)

15. Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor)

16. Joe Greenwood (Wigan Warriors, Saddleworth Rangers)

17. Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves, Wigan St Patricks)

18. Mark Percival (St Helens, Halton Farnworth Hornets)

19. Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity, Ideal Isberg)