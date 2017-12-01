‘Lockers’ out of World Cup final; Lomax in

Captain Sean O’Loughlin has been ruled out of Saturday’s World Cup final against Australia with a quad strain.
It is a massive blow to England’s chances of lifting the World Cup for the first time since 1972 and only last week Saints’ skipper Jon Wilkin, speaking on BBC TV, said the Wigan star was one of the key figures in the team.
In his absence, Sam Burgess will captain the side. Sam captained England during the 2016 Four Nations.
Ben Currie moves into second row from the interchange, while Sam Burgess takes up the loose forward position.
St Helens full back Jonny Lomax is also included in a 19-man squad which reads:
1. Widdop
2. McGillvary
3. Watkins
4. Bateman
5. Hall
6. Brown
7. Gale
8. Hill
9. Roby
10. Graham
16. Currie
12. Whitehead
11. S.Burgess
14. Walmsley
15. T.Burgess
17. Heighington
18. Lomax
19. Taylor
20. Williams
Watch the World Cup final between England and Australia
