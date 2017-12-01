‘Lockers’ out of World Cup final; Lomax in

Captain Sean O’Loughlin has been ruled out of Saturday’s World Cup final against Australia with a quad strain.

It is a massive blow to England’s chances of lifting the World Cup for the first time since 1972 and only last week Saints’ skipper Jon Wilkin, speaking on BBC TV, said the Wigan star was one of the key figures in the team.

Lomax has been described by assistant coach Denis Betts as having "an X-Factor"

In his absence, Sam Burgess will captain the side. Sam captained England during the 2016 Four Nations.

Ben Currie moves into second row from the interchange, while Sam Burgess takes up the loose forward position.

St Helens full back Jonny Lomax is also included in a 19-man squad which reads:

1. Widdop

2. McGillvary

3. Watkins

4. Bateman

5. Hall

6. Brown

7. Gale

8. Hill

9. Roby

10. Graham

16. Currie

12. Whitehead

11. S.Burgess

14. Walmsley

15. T.Burgess

17. Heighington

18. Lomax

19. Taylor

20. Williams

