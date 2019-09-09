Local cricket round-up: St Helens Town scrape home in derby win over Sutton

St Helens Town kept alive their hopes of promotion from the second division of the Liverpool Cricket Competition following a dramatic away victory against derby rivals Sutton in a low-scoring encounter at New Street on Saturday.



The Ruskin Drive boys looked to be heading for a shock defeat when dismissed for a paltry 50 from 26.2 overs, in which only Liam Gaskell (20) showed any real resistance to the pinpoint accuracy of Jamie Greener (7-20) and Liam Dodd (3-26).

But St Helens had their own aces in the bowling attack as the hosts were dismissed for 47 from 28 overs - Phil Murgatroyd claiming 5-8, David Gaskell (3-11), Jaidel Richardson (1-10) and James Davies (1-15).

It leaves the Ruskin Drive outfit favourites to finish the season as runners-up with two matches remaining.

Liverpool lead the way with 358 points followed by Town (311), Caldy (287) and Southport Trinity (265).

In the premier division, Luke Proctor was dominant with both bat and ball but it didn't prevent Rainhill crashing to a six wicket defeat at Formby.

No 4 Proctor smashed an impressive unbeaten 73 as the visitors, batting first, were bowled out for 143 from 47.5 overs and then grabbed 2-41.

Neither proved to be match-winning contributions - Formby reaching their target for the loss of only four wickets.

The battle for promotion from division one seems to be going down to the wire with Newton-le-Willows (316 points), Wigan (315) and Rainford (301) vying for the top two spots.

Significantly, Newton have played a game more than their rivals and that could have a direct bearing on who goes up to the premier division.

But they maintained their momentum at the weekend with a comfortable eight wicket win at struggling Wavertree.

The Liverpudlians, who batted first, spent 53.5 overs at the crease as they painstakingly reached 82 all out (Sam Guest 6-24, Matthew Parkinson 2-11, Dominic Chambers 1-11).

Newton then made short work of their task with Ben Walkden (23) and Marc De Brabander (36) sharing an opening stand of 66 and Chris Chambers contributing an unbeaten 16.

Rainford, too, maintained their promotion push with a four wicket home win over Northop Hall.

The Flintshire side, who batted first, were dismissed for 116 in 30.4 overs with the wickets shared by Andrew Stanley Pickavance (3-29), Andrew Davies (2-1), John Dotters (2-46), William Curran (2-14) and Josh Peake (1-17).

In reply, Peake (24 n.o.), Dotters (22) and Matthew White (19 n.o.) ensured a crucial 25 points were in the bag.

Second team results involving local clubs included: Newton-le-Willows 167 all out, Wavertree 106 all out; Old Xaverians 172 all out, Rainhill 67 all out; Spring View 97 all out, Rainford 98-7; St Helens Town 96 all out, Leigh 97-0.



Premier division fixtures featuring local clubs on Saturday: Rainhill v Lytham.

First division: Newton-le-Willows v Fleetwood Hesketh, Sefton Park v Rainford.

Second division: St Helens Town v Southport Trinity, Sutton v Norley Hall.