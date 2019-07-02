Local cricket round-up: St Helens Town and Newton-le-Willows book semi-final places

The perfect weekend! Newton-le-Willows 1st XI followed their triumph over Fleetwood Hesketh on Saturday, which elevated them to top position in the first division of the Liverpool Cricket Competition, by reaching the last four of the Ray Tyler Cup at Maghull 24 hours later.



It was a richly deserved victory in which Newton, who won the toss and decided to bat first on an ideal surface, bludgeoned 252-1 in their allocated 45 overs.

They couldn't have asked for a better start through openers Ben Walkden (101 n.o.) and Peter Barnes (67) and then Rameez Alam (37 n.o.) added to the carnage.

However, the target didn't unduly worry the Old Hall Field outfit and they battled bravely before being dismissed for 236 from 44 overs.

Newton's wicket-takers were Rohan Bhalla (5-16), Dominic Chambers (3-39), Alex Fitzgerald (1-38) and Joe Murnan (1-44).

St Helens Town also booked their place in the semi-final of the competition after victory over a Southport Trinity side who had beaten them in a league encounter 24 hours earlier.

Trinity batted first and posted a score of 166 all out from 40.5 overs (Craig Black 3-28, David Gaskell 2-16, Craig Woods 2-37, Phil Murgatroyd 1-24 and James Davies 1-55) and then, thanks to 54 by opener Jaidel Richardson and 53 not out from Craig Woods, the visitors scraped home with two wickets to spare.

In the last eight of the Tittershill Cup, Spring View earned a four wicket home success at the expense of Rainford.

The visitors, who took first knock, posting a challenging 187-9 from their 45 overs (Mark Brook 40 and Daniel Harrison 23) but the Platt Bridge side crossed the line on 188-6 with two balls remaining of the tie.

Rainford's wickets were claimed Andrew Harrison (2-16), Phil Curran (2-27) and Brook (2-31).