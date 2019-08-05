Local cricket round-up: Richardson stars with bat and ball for St Helens Town

The business end of the season in the Liverpool Competition is fast approaching and with only seven fixtures remaining promotion or possible relegation issues are now at the forefront of most cricketers' minds.



Locally, premier division outfit Rainhill virtually kissed goodbye to any hopes of making a serious challenge for the title when they were beaten by 78 runs at second-placed Ormskirk.

It was a topsy-turvy game in which both sides had their spells of ascendancy. The Gingerbread Men, batting first, drifted from 54-5 and 125-8, but then were indebted to Tayler McGladdery (65) and lower order batsmen Nicky Caunce (22) and Scott Lees (51) which enabled them to set a total of 201 all out.

Rainhill, too, were more than pleased with their contribution in the field - Quaiser Ashraf (4-56), Anuj Dai (4-58), Luke Proctor (2-61) claiming the wickets.

But the batsmen failed to capitalise fully on the situation - six failing to reach double figures as the visitors toppled to 123 all out from 36.5 overs.

The only positive resistance came from opener Ross Higham (30) and Luke Procter (43).

Newton-le-Willows remain hard on the heels of pacesetters Wigan in division one following a crushing victory at Birkenhead Park.

The visitors, who batted first, posted a total of 180 all out, in which Christopher Chambers (51) and Sam Guest (39) did most of the damage.

Guest then picked up the red cherry and grabbed 4-18, receiving good support from Matthew Parkinson (3-41), Dom Chambers(1-14) and Mike Walkden (1-0).

Rainford, who had high hopes of regaining their premier division status at the first attempt, had a day to forget and didn't pick up a single point in an embarrassing defeat at table-toppers Wigan.

They were shot out for a paltry 77 in 35.1 overs and then could only watch in admiration as the Pie Eaters lost just one wicket in their reply.

It leaves the top four positions in division one as follows: Wigan 255 points, Newton-le-Willows 242, Wigan Highfield 216, Rainford 202.

St Helens Town are making a concerted effort to earn promotion from division two - and once more that man Jaidel Richardson took most of the plaudits in a 25 run victory over Hightown St Mary's at Ruskin Drive.

The West Indies ace hit a sparking 40 as Town, batting first, scored 135 all out.

It wasn't a tough target to chase but all-rounder Richardson stepped forward again and claimed 6-35. Liam Gaskell (4-21) also provided excellent support - St Mary's toppling to 111 all out.

Neighbours Sutton suffered a two wicket defeat to Spring View at New Street. The hosts posted a total of 135 all out, in which Jamie Greener hit a half-century but despite the latter then grabbing 5-55, the Wigan outfit replied with 137-8.

Top four: Liverpool 287 points, St Helens Town 214, Caldy 210, Southport Trinity 205.

Results involving second teams included: Ainsdale 147 all out, Newton-le-Willows 150-5; Highfield 100 all out, Rainford 44 all out; Sutton 77 all out, Spring View 78-6; St Helens Town 231-5, Northop Hall 142-4 (draw).

Premier division fixtures for Saturday: Rainhill v Colwyn Bay.

Division one: Newton-le-Willows v Prestatyn, Rainford v Old Xaverians.

Second division: Hightown St Mary's v Sutton, Liverpool v St Helens Town.

Second team fixtures include: Ainsdale v Rainhill, Maghull v Rainford, Sutton v Newton-le-Willows St Helens Town v Parkside Liscard.