Local cricket round-up: Rainhill's winning run comes to an end against defending champions

Rainhill came down to earth with a resounding bump on Saturday, bringing to an end their four-match winning run in the premier division of the Liverpool Cricket Competition.



It was a reality check for the hosts who crashed to a 10 wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Northern and now face a period of soul searching ahead of this weekend's visit of table-toppers Bootle.

Rainhill, who batted first, were soon in trouble and at 20-5 were already staring defeat in the face.

Qaiser Ashraf (28) and James Clarke (12 not out) then set about the task of at posting at least a challenging total but once their backs-to-the wall resistance ended the tail failed to wag and the hosts were dismissed for 61.

Tomas Sephton claimed 5-12 in a devastating spell - four of the wickets coming without a run being scored - and he received good support from Liam Grey(3-31) and Daniel Houghton (2-18).

Chasing a paltry total, the Northern openers Chris Laker (32 ) and Taylor Cornall (27) crossed the finish line unbeaten after 21.3 overs.

In division one, local sides Rainford and Newton-le-Willow both lost and this allowed Wigan to take over top spot in the table.

Rainford crashed to a six wicket home defeat against Prestatyn afte taking first knock and scoring a meagre 72 (Dave Snellgrove 15, Mark Potter 18).

It was hardly a challenging total with the Welshmen hammering 74-4 (Josh Peake 1-15, Stephen Birkett (1-13, Ehren Agarwol 1-6. Andrew Davies 1-23).

Fellow title chasers Newton-le-Willows also lost ground in the race for top spot at Sefton Park.

The visitors totalled 200 all out with Ben Walkden hitting a sparkling 82 and Peter Barnes contributing a valuable 28.

But the hosts replied in a positive manner with captain Richie Forsyth (51) and Richie Conlan (56) helping to set up a winning total of 201-7.

Sam Guest (4-82) Mike Walkden (2-46) and Joel Murnan (1-18) were the Newton's wicket-takers.

St Helens Town are enjoying a fine spell of form and looking serious challengers to the current top two in the second division, Caldy and Liverpool.

Their latest victory came against Burscough at Ruskin Drive and once more overseas pro Richardson was key to their success, scoring a priceless 68.

He was well supported by Matthew Beilby (50), allowing Town to declare on 185-8. Richardson then claimed 4-18 as Burscough were dismissed for 158.

The other Town wickets came from Matthew Fisher(1-42), David Gaskell (2-19) and Liam Gaskell (3-19)

It was a different story for neighbours Sutton who tumbled to a four wicket home defeat to Alder.

The New Street outfit batted first and set a target of 109 but despite tight and accurate bowling from Liam Dodd (3-30) and James Greener (3-46) the visitors then reached a match-winning 111-6.

Local second team results included: Rainhill138 all out, Newton-le-Willows 141-6; Rainford 102 all out, Ainsdale 102-7;Sutton 48 all out, Wavertree 49-1; St Helens Town 219-5 declared, Fleetwood Hesketh 136-9 (draw).

Fixtures for Saturday - premier division: Rainhill v Bootle.

First division: Newton-le-Willows v Ainsdale, Rainford v Highfield.

Second division: Burscough v Sutton, Spring View v St Helens Town.

Second team games include: Birkenhead Park v Newton-le-Willows, Bootle v Rainhill, Sutton v Rainford, St Helens Town v Hightown St Mary's.