Local cricket round-up: Rainhill players receive bans from disciplinary panel

The Liverpool Cricket Competition hierarchy have praised Rainhill Cricket Club for their 'prompt action' following alleged unsavoury incidents which occurred in the premier division club's Lancashire Knockout tie against Palace Shield outfit Eccleston late last month.



The Victoria Terrace club immediately suspended two players, subsequently named on the league website as Paul Ford and Ben Edmondson, who suffered further punishment by the league disciplinary panel recently.

It led to Ford suffering a five-week ban - reduced to four weeks when taking into account his previous good long-term conduct - for alleged intimidating and threatening behaviour and Edmondson being handed a five week ban - two weeks suspended until the end of next season - for alleged dissent, abusive language and behaviour.

How the club, which currently lie fourth in the premier division table, will react will be interesting to see especially as Saturday's match at home to Leigh was wiped out by the bad weather, like most of the other fixtures.

However, one local team, Rainford 2nd XI, were able to complete a full match but it ended in a 44 run defeat at Bootle.

The hosts, who batted first, had always one eye on the dark clouds above and took a calculated gamble by declaring on 153-5 after only 33.4 overs.

It worked a treat and despite defiant knocks from Tom Dillon (51) and Matthew Noble (21), the visitors were dismissed for 109.after 34.1 overs.

Local club fixtures for Saturday - premier division: Rainhill v Wallasey. Division one: Fleetwood Hesketh v Rainford, Newton-le-Willows v Wigan. Division two: Parkfield Liscard v Sutton, St Helens Town v Caldy.

Second X1 games: Highfield v Rainhill, Maghull v Newton-le-Willows, Rainford v Wavertree, Sutton v Birkenhead Park, Prestatyn v St Helens Town.

