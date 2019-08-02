Local cricket round-up: Rainhill and Rainford face key games

Liverpool Competition cricketers will be keeping their fingers crossed that they will be blessed with fine weather on Saturday after not a single league match was completed the previous weekend.



Rainhill - the only local club in the premier division and currently lying fifth in the table - face a tough assignment at Ormskirk where the hosts will be hoping to pick up maximum points in their pursuit of leaders Bootle.

Top match in the first division involves championship chasers Wigan and Rainford at Bull Hey.

Wigan are currently setting the pace with 230 points from 14 fixtures - 14 more than third-placed Rainford - and a tight encounter seems to be on the cards..

Neither can Newton-le-Willows be ruled out. They are lying second on 219 points and on Saturday visit lowly Birkenhead Park.

St Helens Town are also in the race for promotion from division two.

The Ruskin Drive side occupy third spot with 193 points - 13 adrift of Caldy and 69 behind runaway leaders Liverpool - and at the weekend entertain Hightown St Mary's.

In the same division, Sutton are at home to Spring View, Wigan.

Local fixtures involving second teams : Newton-le-Willows v Ainsdale, Rainford v Highfield, Rainhill v Birkenhead Park,Spring View v Sutton, Northop Hall v St Helens Town.