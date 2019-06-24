Local cricket round-up: Rainford fall to defeat in last over drama

What a match and what a finale! That's the only way to describe Rainford's nerve-tingling Liverpool Cricket Competition first division fixture at Northop Hall on Saturday.



Both sides still had a chance of victory going into the last over but amid growing tension, the Welshmen snatched the spoils from the penultimate ball and at the same time ended the table-toppers' unbeaten record at the ninth hurdle.

Rainford, who batted first, posted a total of 173-9 declared from 60 overs with the main contributions coming from Dave Snellgrove (39), Matthew Bailey (28), Ravi Mistry (25 n.o.), Ehren Agarwol (21 n.o.) and Matthew White (16).

At one stage, it looked as though the home side were sliding to defeat after losing their first five wickets for 70 but the middle order dug-in, including Josua Andrady (30) and Enamel Haque (41) and in the end their defiant backs-to-wall performance proved decisive, finishing on 174-9.

No one, however, was more disappointed than Rainford all-rounder John Dotters, who finished on the losing side despite highly impressive figures of 7-63 from 29 overs.

By comparison the first division encounter between Newton-le-Willows and Wavertree at Crow Lane East was little more than a damp squib and only lasted 22.1 overs.

The visitors were dismissed for a paltry 29 - possibly one of the lowest totals at this level for many a year - after being taken to the cleaners by Sam Guest (6-7) and Dominic Chambers (4-20).

In reply, the hosts reached their small target in 7.2 overs for the loss of two wickets and were no doubt able toast the victory with a few more beers than normal!

In the premier division, Rainhill returned to winning ways against Formby at Victoria Place.

It was a tight struggle in which both sides had opportunities to take a firm grip on proceeding but in the end the hosts triumphed by 20 runs.

Rainhilll, who batted first, posted a total of 163 from 47.1 overs, recovering from 80-7.

Quaiser Ashraf top scored with 39 and tail-ender Nathan Jones added a vital unbeaten 25.

In reply, the Seasiders looked to be in a strong position themselves at 112-3 but the innings fell apart under sustained pressure from Peter Kelly (4-33), Ashraf (4-62), Phil Veacock (1-7), and Reece Davies (1-26) and they were dismissed for 143.

St Helens Town earned local bragging rights at the expense of Sutton in their second division derby showdown at Ruskin Drive.

James Davies was the toast of Town - and even outshone overseas star Jaidel Richardson.

Davies smashed a half-century as the homesters, batting first, scored 130 from 40.2 overs and then claimed 6-37.

It went a long way to wrecking the Sutton innings which ended on a meagre 55.

But despite having to play second fiddle to his team-mate, Richardson still made an impact - scoring 27 and grabbing 3-10.

Second team results involving local clubs: Old Xavarians 200-8 declared, Rainhill 72; Spring View 127, Rainford 83; Wavertree 187-7 declared, Newton-le-Willows 191-3; St Helens Town 220-6 declared, Leigh 177-9 (draw).

Fixtures for Saturday involving local clubs - premier division: Lytham v Rainhill.

Division one: Fleetwood Hesketh v Newton-le-Willows, Rainford v Sefton Park.

Division two: Norley Hall v Sutton, Southport Trinity v St Helens Town.

Second team games: Newton-le-Willows v Rainford, Rainhill v Wavertree, Sutton v Highfield (Wigan), St Helens Town v Norley Hall.