Local cricket round-up: Proctor smashes century in Rainhill victory

Luke Proctor smashed a century as Rainhill notched their second victory of the season in the premier division of the Liverpool Cricket Competition on Saturday.



The early order batsman scored exactly 100 not out, including six fours and four sixes, and was well supported by Ross Higham (53) and Reece Davies (26).

Proctor then made a major contribution with the ball, claiming 4-39 as visitors Southport and Birkdale were shot out for 114 from 43.1 overs.

Other Rainhill wickets came from Anuj Dai (3-23) and Quaiser Ashraf (3-44).

Rainford continue to lead the first division and took their points tally to 101 from five fixtures following a home win at the expense of Wavertree.

The hosts, who were asked to take first knock, scored 164 all out thanks to steady scoring from John Dotters (38), Andrew Pickavance (26) and Ravi Mistry (24).

In reply, the Liverpudlians were dismissed for 125 with Davies doing most of the damage. He grabbed 5-22 from 14 overs, including seven maidens.

Dotters (3-36) and Josh Peake (2-26) were the other wicket-takers.

Newton-le-Willows have moved into fourth spot in the first division table on 83 points following a comprehensive home success over Highfield.

The Wigan side batted first and posted a total of 140 all out.

Their innings was wrecked by Sam Guest, who claimed 7-63 from 27.3 overs, and more than adequate backing from Dominic Chambers (1-27) and Rameez Alam (1-31).

Opener Ben Walkden set the tone of the reply with an unbeaten 76 as Newton swept home by seven wickets.

In the second division, Sutton and Liverpool were involved in a high-scoring draw at Aigburth Road.

The New Street outfit batted first and playing on a top class surface plundered 213 all out with Joseph Noctor hammering 93 and Jamie Greener 33.

But the total wasn't good enough to deny the hosts who romped home on 218-5 (Greener 2-37, Liam Dodd 1-37, and Andrew Dodd and Chathera Ranawaka both 1-43).

Neighbours St Helens Town earned a draw in their clash at Parkfield Liscard. The home side posted a total of 215-5 declared (Jaidel Richardson 3-40, James Davies 2-20) and in response the Ruskin Drive outfit reached 206-8 when stumps were drawn.

Stubborn batting from Davies (80) kept the innings afloat and helped by the tenacity of Liam Gaskell (24) and Craig Wood (21) finished with six points in the bag.

Local 2nd X1 results included: Highfield 109 all out, Newton-le-Willows 110-4; Rainford 38, Old Xaverians 39-1; Sutton 237-4 declared (Gary Clarke 104), Rainhill 194-4 (match drawn).

Fixtures for Saturday featuring local clubs: - premier division: Colwyn Bay v Rainhill.

Division one: Old Xaverians v Rainford, Prestatyn v Newton-le-Willows,

Division two: St Helens Town v Liverpool, Sutton v Highfield St Mary's.

Second X1 games: Newton-le-Willows v Sutton, Rainford v Maghull, Rainhill v Ainsdale.

