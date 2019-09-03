Local cricket round-up: Newton-le-Willows defeat Rainford in promotion battle

Only three league fixtures remain in the Liverpool Cricket Competition this season and locally most of the attention is centred on the battle for promotion from division one.



Wigan lead the way with 311 points from their 19 games followed by Newton-le-Willows (296), Rainford (276) and Sefton Park (270).

Newton moved into second spot at the weekend after a crucial six wicket home success over rivals Rainford which started an hour late due to rain.

The visitors batted first and were dismissed for 132 from 40.3 overs in which the major run makers were Dave Snellgrove (29), Ray Mistry (25), Ehren Agarwol (21) and Josh Peake (20).

Sam Guest (6-42), Matthew Parkinson (2-33), Mike Walkden (1-24) and Dominic Chambers (1-26) responded with the ball and gave Newton a grip on proceedings, eventually reaching a match-winning total of 133-4 from 39 overs.

Openers Ben Walkden (36) and Marc Der Brabander (45) put on 60 for the first wicket and the rest was plain sailing, thanks to Christopher Chambers (19) and Rameez Alam (17 no).

Rainford's wickets were claimed by Andrew Stanley Pickavance (3-15) and Stephen Birkett (1-28).

In the premier division, Rainhill notched their second successive victory - and at the same time are now close to securing top status for next year in spite of being deducted 71 points earlier in the campaign for featuring an ineligible player on three occasions.

Entertaining Leigh, they batted first and posted a total of 220-6 declared from 43.4 overs (Luke Proctor 55, Quaiser Ashraf 52, Mike Rotheram 32, Sean Vandome (23).

The visitors also replied in a positive manner but their innings came to a close on 204.

Proctor followed up his half-century at the crease by claiming 4-61, supported by Ashraf (3-60) and Peter Kelly (3-50).

Leaders Liverpool are odds-on favourites to lift the second division title but St Helens Town are battling hard to finish as runners-up and earn promotion..

Their latest win came against Norley Hall at Ruskin Drive and not for the first time this season they were indebted to the form of Jaidel Richardson.

The West Indies all-rounder contributed 33 with the bat as the hosts scored 162-6 declared and then grabbed 3-13 in the Wigan side's total of 72 all out.

But it was not entirely a one-man show - Craig Wood (48) and James Davies (30) batting well and then Phil Murgatroyd returned impressive figures of 4-17.

Neighbours Sutton, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a hammering at Caldy.

The Birkenhead club, batting first, scored 243-3 declared in 48 overs, in which Malinga Amarasinghe blasted 101 and then dismissed the New Street boys for 129 (Jonathan Green 35, Jack York 28).

Results at second team level featuring local teams included: Maghull 127, Rainhill 128-5; Bootle 123 all out, Rainford 83 all out; Newton-le-Willows 116 all out, Old Xaverians 117-3; Ainsdale 121 all out, Sutton 120 all out; St Helens Town 134 all out, Southport Trinity 127-9 (draw)

Fixtures for Saturday

Premier division: Formby v Rainhill.

First division: Rainford v Northop Hall, Wavertree v Newton-le-Willows.

Second division: Sutton v St HelensTown.

Second team fixtures: Newton-le-Willows v Wavertree, Rainhill v Old Xaverians, Spring View v Rainford, St Helens Town v Leigh, Bootle v Sutton.