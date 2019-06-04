Local cricket round-up: Dai's knock of 121 helps Rainhill to victory at Colwyn Bay

Rainhill are slowly turning the corner after a stuttering start to the Liverpool Cricket Competition premier division title race.

Three wins have rocketed the club into the top four on 80 points - 28 adrift of leaders Bootle.

Their latest win at Colwyn Bay on Saturday was built on the back of a sparkling unbeaten innings of 121 by Anuj Dai, which included eight fours and two sixes, and good support from Phil Veacock (31).

It enabled Rainhill, who batted first, to close their innings on 210-7 - a total which proved too much for the Welshmen.

The hosts were eventually dismissed for 156 with the bowling honours going to century-maker Dai (2-26), Liam O'Toole (2-17), Reece Davies (1-10) and Quaiser Ashraf (4-49).

Rainford continue to set the pace in the first division - and third-placed Newton-le-Willows are not too far behind them.

Skipper David Snellgrove was instrumental in paving the way for Rainford's comprehensive win at Old Xaverians, claiming 5-3 as the hosts toppled to 149 all out.

Other wicket-takers for the visitors were Andrew Davies (2-37), Andrew Pickavance (1-30) and Josh Peake (1-24).

In reply, Rainford strolled to victory for the loss of only three wickets - Mark Bailey (48), Matthew White (28) and John Dotters (25 no).

Dotters, incidentally, was named as the first division player of the month for April and May.

During this period he hammered 241 runs, including a score of 91 and claimed five wickets on two occasions.

Newton kept hot on the heels of their nearby rivals with a crushing success at Prestatyn.

The Welsh club, who batted first, were all out for 100 (Dominic Chambers 4-30, Ben Walkden 3-13, Sam Guest 1-44) and it didn't take too long for Newton to reach their target without losing a wicket (Walkden 57 no and Matthew Hurst 38 no).

In division two, Sutton hammered Hightown St Mary's at New Street by 107 runs.

Batting first, the home side were dismissed for 150 (Adam Onion 45, Jamie Greener 33) and then ripped St Mary's apart for a meagre 43 (Greener 5-8, Liam Dodd 4-14 and Andrew Dodd 1-14).

St Helens Town, too, were on the wrong end of a thrashing in the same division, crumbling to 54 all out in reply to Liverpool's 125 all out in which Jaidel Richardson grabbed 5-34.

Other local results at 2nd X1 level included: Maghull 215-6 declared, Rainford 128; Rainhill 106, Ainsdale 110-5; Parkfield Liscard 201-3, St Helens Town 126.

Fixtures for Saturday involving local clubs - premier division: Rainhill v Leigh.

First division: Rainford v Newton-le-Willows.

Second division: Sutton v Caldy, Norley Hall v St Helens Town